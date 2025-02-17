Three Class X students rag, assault Class VIII student in Andhra Pradesh

Three Class X girls from St Ann’s School in Andhra Pradesh’s ASR district were sent home after allegedly assaulting a Class VIII student at the school’s hostel. The incident, which occurred on January 5, only came to light on February 17 after a video of the assault went viral on social media, reported TOI.



Reports indicate that the three senior students verbally abused and physically assaulted the junior student, who then lodged a formal complaint with the hostel staff.



Following the video's circulation, the school management and local education officials took immediate action, visiting the hostel to address the matter. ASR District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar instructed District Education Officer P Brahmaji Rao to conduct a thorough investigation.

Based on the findings, the hostel warden, Sravya, was removed from her post, and the three students involved in the assault were sent home.



Ragging juniors

The incident comes shortly after a shocking ragging case in Kerala, where the principal and assistant professor of the Government College of Nursing in Kottayam were suspended over their failure to intervene in a brutal ragging incident at the college's hostel.



Principal Sulekha AT and assistant professor Ajeesh P Mani, who was also in charge of the hostel, were suspended pending investigation. Additionally, the hostel's housekeeper/security staff was removed.