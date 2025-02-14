Viral video: Satara student paraglides to college to dodge traffic before exam

A student from Satara, Maharashtra, took an unconventional route to reach his exam hall on time — by paragliding over traffic, as stated in a report by Free Press Journal. A video of his airborne journey has gone viral, drawing widespread attention online.



The incident took place ahead of an exam when the student, faced with severe traffic congestion, opted for an aerial shortcut instead of risking delays on the road. The viral video captures him skillfully manoeuvring his paraglider, soaring above the gridlocked streets before making a smooth landing near his college.



Social media has been flooded with reactions, with users praising his quick thinking and adventurous spirit. A few lauded his innovative approach, while others pointed out the potential safety risks of such an unusual mode of transport.



According to sources, the student is an experienced paraglider, and the flight was carried out with the necessary precautions. “I didn’t want to be late for my exam, and this seemed like the best way to avoid the traffic,” he reportedly said.



While the incident has sparked discussions on alternative commuting methods, it has also raised concerns about the legal and safety aspects of paragliding in urban areas. Authorities have yet to comment on whether any action will be taken regarding the stunt.



The video continues to gain traction online, turning the student into an overnight sensation.