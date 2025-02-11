Maharashtra halts contractual teacher hiring, initiates new recruitment drive

In response to significant opposition from teacher unions and education activists, the Maharashtra School Education Department has terminated the hiring of contractual teachers in government schools with ten or fewer students, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Critics argued that such temporary positions compromise both job security and the quality of education.



The state has now unveiled the second phase of recruitment for government and aided schools, focusing on appointing permanent educators. The Education Commissionerate has submitted a proposal to expedite this recruitment process, aiming to address staffing challenges in nearly 6,000 schools statewide.



Initially, on Teachers' Day in 2023, the government planned to appoint contractual teachers in schools with up to 20 students. Following the backlash, the policy was revised to target only schools with ten or fewer students, allowing one permanent teacher per institution and filling additional positions with contractual hires.



Implementation of this policy began before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but was paused owing to the enforcement of the model code of conduct. After the elections, the process resumed, but the government has now officially cancelled the contractual hiring plan, as stated in a government resolution issued on Monday, February 10.



This decision impacts 5,931 schools, primarily in remote areas, where vacant teaching positions had been filled by unemployed BEd (Bachelor of Education) and DEd (Diploma in Education) graduates on a contractual basis. These teachers will continue their roles until their contracts expire or permanent teachers are appointed.



Tushar Mahajan, Deputy Secretary of the state Education Department, confirmed that the recruitment process will proceed swiftly to prevent disruptions in students' education.



Education expert Mahendra Ganpule welcomed the move, stating, "The state government should speed up the recruitment process to ensure students from government schools receive quality education without further delays."



Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse has reversed several policies enacted by his predecessor, Deepak Kesarkar, including the ' One State, One Uniform initiative and the removal of blank pages in newly issued notebooks. Teacher and activist Sushil Shejule praised the latest decision, noting that it helps "thousands of students to get quality education."