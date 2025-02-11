Activists urge NMC to uphold SC directives for NEET candidates with disabilities

A collective of healthcare professionals is pressing the National Medical Commission (NMC) to enforce Supreme Court (SC) mandates aimed at assisting NEET candidates with disabilities in the forthcoming examination scheduled for May 4. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The group, known as Doctors With Disabilities: Agents of Change, is advocating for the NMC to act on two Supreme Court rulings from October 2024 concerning the evaluation of disabilities among medical aspirants.



In a letter dated February 4, the activists called upon the NMC to issue directives for the creation of enabling units within medical colleges. They also emphasised the need for updated guidelines for admitting persons with disabilities (PwD) into medical programmes. The group insists that these guidelines should be developed with input from experts with disabilities or individuals experienced in disability justice.



Furthermore, the letter urges the NMC to instruct all medical colleges and universities to submit compliance reports to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the establishment of enabling units. These reports should include details of coordinators, preferably faculty members with disabilities.



The Supreme Court's October 2024 judgment highlighted the importance of enabling units, stating, "The enabling units established under the directions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) must act as a point of contact for persons with disabilities to access clinical accommodations. Students must be informed about the enabling units and equal opportunity cells through the information booklet circulated for new MBBS students, the college website, and the Equal Opportunity Policy under Section 21 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016."



Enabling units in colleges are designed to provide guidance and counselling to differently-abled individuals. Equal opportunity cells collaborate with Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Person with Disabilities (PwD) cells to ensure equitable access to education and opportunities for all students.



The Supreme Court also mandated that the application portal for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), "must outline the accessibility compliances of different colleges to enable prospective students with disabilities in making an informed decision."

Additionally, the NMC was directed to compile a database containing relevant information on accessibility and reasonable accommodations in medical colleges and universities, with a deadline set before the publication of the admission brochure for the academic year 2025-26.



The NTA initiated the NEET-UG application process on February 7 and released the accompanying information brochure. Dr Satendra Singh of Doctors With Disabilities: Agents of Change expressed concern, stating, "When the highest courts of the country speak, compliance is not optional. The NMC has repeatedly defied orders from both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, disregarding the rights of aspirants with disabilities. With the NTA brochure now out, this is not just negligence but it is contempt of the apex court."

The NEET-UG 2025 is slated to be conducted by the NTA in an offline format on May 4.