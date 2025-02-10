National Mission for Manuscripts to go autonomous, Rs 500 crore allocated for mission

The Centre has allocated almost Rs 500 crore to the National Mission for Manuscripts (NMM) through a Special Finance Committee over the next six years to establish autonomy for the organisation.

The Ministry of Tourism and Culture founded the National Museum of Modern Art in February 2003. The mission, with its unique strategy and mandate, attempts to find and conserve India's rich manuscript wealth.

Beginning this year, the NMM has been placed under a Central sector structure. For Central sector plans, all efforts are fully sponsored and implemented by Central authorities.

The NMM was part of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. However, from January to March, funds for institutions were funnelled through the Sahitya Akademi.

The Special Finance Committee allotted Rs 491.66 crore to the body until 2031, The Hindu reports.

However, sources said it was unclear whether the new Gyan Bharatam Mission for manuscripts, announced in the Union Budget last week, would be incorporated into the NMM or operate separately.

According to the Budget paper, the Gyan Bharatam Mission plans to cover over one crore manuscripts. It would conduct a "survey, documentation, and conservation" of India's manuscript history, which is currently held by academic institutions, museums, libraries, and private collectors, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in her February 1 budget speech.

Last October, The Hindu reported that the Union Ministry of Culture planned to "revive and relaunch" the NMM and establish an autonomous body to assist preserve historic literature in India.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the NMM has catalogued over 5.2 million manuscripts across the country. It has preserved 90 million folios of manuscripts and digitised 3.5 lakh manuscripts totalling 3.5 crore pages.