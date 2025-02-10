Karnataka: Principal arrested after freak accident at school leads to Class V student's death

The police on Saturday, February 8, arrested the principal and warden of the Sri Manjunathaswamy Scheduled Caste Residential Primary School in Shivakumaraswamy Layout in Karnataka on charges of negligence which led to the death of a boy.

The boy died after a boiler on the roof top collapsed. Based on the complaint lodged by Ramappa, father of the deceased boy from Jigali village of Harihar taluk, the police arrested principal Manjunathaswamy and the warden of the school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ramappa stated in the complaint that his eleven-year-old son was studying in Class V at the Sri Manjunathaswamy Scheduled Caste Residential Primary School.

The warden, on February 3, sent his son and his friends to fire up the boiler on the rooftop of the school. While the boiler was being lit, it collapsed and fell on the boy. Despite the internal injuries, no treatment was given to him.

The complainant alleged that the principal, warden and school management were responsible for the boy's death. A case was registered in this regard at KTJ Nagar Police Station.

SP Uma Prashanth, ASPs Vijayakumar M Santhosh and Manjunath, Davangere City Division DySP Sharanabasaveshwara B, KTJ Nagar inspector H S Sunil Kumar and PSI Latha R were instructed to conduct a proper investigation into the case.

The principal and warden of the school have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, according to the report by The New Indian Express.