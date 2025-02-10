JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results expected by February 12: How to check your score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 results by February 12, as stated in a report by NDTV. Once released, candidates can check their scores on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.



Steps to check JEE Main 2025 results



1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the JEE Main 2025 result link

3. You will be redirected to a new page

4. Enter your application number and date of birth

5. Submit the details to view your score

6. Download and print your result for future reference



JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Exam dates

The Session 1 exams were held on:

- January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 for BE/BTech (Paper 1)

- January 30 for BArch (Bachelor of Architecture) (Paper 2A) and BPlan (Bachelor of Planning) (Paper 2B)



The exams occurred across 618 centres in 289 Indian cities and 15 overseas locations.



JEE Main 2025 examination structure

The JEE Main consists of two papers:



- Paper 1: For BE/BTech (Bachelor of Technology) admissions at NITs (National Institute of Technology), IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology), CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institute), and other state-recognised institutions. It also serves as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, required for admissions into Indian Institutes Technology (IIT). - Paper 2: For BArch and BPlanning courses, with two subcategories:

- Paper 2A: For BArch aspirants

- Paper 2B: For BPlanning aspirants



Mode of examination



- Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

- Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode, while the Drawing Test is conducted offline on A4 sheets

- Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode



Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the result declaration.