Aligarh Muslim University: FIR filed into notice to serve “beef biryani”

A day after a notice to serve 'beef biryani' for lunch sparked a scuffle at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh, police filed a First Investigative Report (FIR) against three people, including two students and the university's chief provost today, February 10, according to officials.

The FIR was filed at the Civil Lines police station against Mohammad Faiazullah and Mujassim Ahmad, both students, as well as FR Gauhar, Provost of the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall where the notification was posted, they told Hindustan Times.

Offences mentioned in the FIR are pertain to sections 302 (uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings), 270 (public nuisance), and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"We have taken the matter seriously and launched a probe,” circle officer Abhay Pandey said, adding that Hindu nationalist organisation Karni Sena has submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Gyanendra Singh, Chairman of the Karni Sena's Uttar Pradesh unit, alleged that a post went viral on social media announcing a 'beef party' in the Suleman Hall including both AMU teachers and students.

The incident has offended the religious sensibilities of Hindu students at AMU, he stated, adding that the Karni Sena demands stern action against all those involved, who should be expelled from the university.

"Sunday's lunch menu has been changed, and beef biryani will be served instead of chicken biryani as per demand,” said the notice, purportedly issued by two ‘authorised’ individuals of the Sulaiman Hall.

Following a public outcry over the notice, the AMU administration confirmed on Sunday, February 9, that it was a "typing error" and ensured that individuals involved had received a show-cause notice.