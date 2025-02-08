Student's keen observation leads to THIS correction in Class XII Biology textbook

In an instance of student initiative, Atharva Tikare, a resident of Nerul, identified an error in the Class XII Biology textbook while preparing for his Board examinations last year, as stated in a report by The Times of India.

Concerned about the potential impact on his peers, Tikare promptly reported the discrepancy to the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, commonly known as Balbharati, based in Pune.



Tikare recounted his motivation, stating, "I did not want other students to rely on the erroneous reaction given on page 149 under the chapter Plant Growth and Mineral Nutrition. I wanted it to be rectified. Most students either believe the textbook or, even if they spot the error, turn a blind eye to it. While initially, I expected them to write back to me, I slowly started losing hope and forgot about it." His proactive approach underscores the importance of vigilance in academic studies.



Approximately a year after his initial correspondence, Tikare was pleasantly surprised to receive a letter from Balbharati. The communication expressed gratitude for his observation and informed him that his suggestions had been reviewed and accepted by the textbook committee. The necessary corrections are slated to be incorporated into the textbooks for the 2025-26 academic session.



An official from Balbharati emphasised the organisation's commitment to accuracy, stating that they adhere to a stringent scrutiny process to ensure textbooks are error-free.

The official acknowledged, "This was a rare case where a student pointed out an error in the textbooks, and his suggestions have been incorporated."

This incident highlights the collaborative potential between students and educational authorities in enhancing the quality of educational resources.



Tikare's academic diligence is further evidenced by his impressive scholastic achievements. He was among the high scorers in Class X, securing 98.6%, and achieved 82% in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. Currently, he is preparing for the NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate) 2025, aiming to pursue a career in medicine.



This episode serves as a reminder of the valuable contributions that attentive students can make to the educational system. It also underscores the importance of open channels of communication between learners and educational authorities to promptly address and rectify such issues.