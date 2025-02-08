NTA to announce CMAT 2025 results soon: Check steps, marking scheme, and eligibility

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 soon, as stated in a report by NDTV. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.



CMAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to management programmes at institutions approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The exam took place on January 25, 2025, and was held over a duration of three hours. It was conducted in English.



Steps to Check CMAT 2025 results

1. Visit the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

2. Click on the CMAT 2025 result link available on the homepage

3. You will be redirected to a new page

4. Enter your login credentials

5. View and download your result

6. Take a printout for future reference



CMAT 2025 marking scheme

- Each question carries 4 marks

- Candidates will receive 4 marks for every correct answer

- One mark will be deducted for each incorrect response

- No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions

- Candidates must choose one correct option for each question

- If the official answer key is revised after challenges, scores will be adjusted accordingly

- In case of multiple correct answers, all candidates selecting any of the correct options will receive marks

- If a question is removed owing to technical errors, all candidates will receive full marks for that question, regardless of whether they attempted it



CMAT 2025 eligibility criteria

- Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

- Final-year students awaiting their Bachelor’s degree results before the 2025-26 academic session can also apply

- Candidates must be Indian citizens

- There is no age restriction for appearing in CMAT 2025



Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding result announcements and other important notifications.