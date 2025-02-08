NAAC to roll out Maturity-based grading system in February

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has been working on reforms and is set to release its new grading policy, ie Maturity-Based Graded Levels.

Recommended by an expert panel in February 2024, the NACC announced its adoption following revelations of alleged corrupt practices and will phase out physical inspections.

Maturity-Based Graded Levels accreditation entails multiple grading levels from 1 to 5.

This system encourages accredited institutions to continuously improve and evolve in-depth or in-breadth in disciplines from Level 1 to Level 4 as “Institutions of National Excellence” and then to Level 5 as “Institutions of Global Excellence for Multi-Disciplinary Research and Education.”

Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of the NAAC Executive Committee, told News18 that the revisions were in the works and that the "Council plans to roll out the Maturity-Based Graded Levels system most likely by February-end".

“This is one of the major reforms that NAAC has been working on. Once the Maturity-Based Graded Levels accreditation system is in place, it will weed out any scope of illicit activities since it will involve stakeholder validation," he said.

He added, “The system will be data-driven, with no or minimal expert visits to an institution for verification. Also, to ensure that the data is authentic, institutions will be penalised heavily for any wrong data submissions.”

The accreditation and ranking process would also involve stakeholders, such as industry players and leaders.