Students find ChatGPT useful, but not dependable: Global survey

According to a new study, students all around the world have expressed worries about ChatGPT's trustworthiness, its potential to undermine critical thinking skills, and the ethical issues surrounding its use, such as cheating and privacy.

An international survey of over 23,000 higher education students, published in the journal PLOS One, found trends in how they utilise and perceive ChatGPT, showing both positive perceptions and understanding of the AI chatbot's limits.

Prior studies have demonstrated that ChatGPT can improve learning, despite worries regarding academic integrity, potential impact on critical thinking, and incorrect responses. However, these studies on student impressions of ChatGPT in higher education were limited in scope.

Dejan Ravselj of the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia and colleagues created an anonymous online survey to provide a broader perspective, IANS reports.

A review of the survey results indicated many tendencies. Overall, participants rated ChatGPT positively, finding it useful for brainstorming, summarising texts, academic writing, and simplifying difficult information.

However, they expressed reservations regarding ChatGPT's dependability.

Surprisingly, less than a third of students (29 per cent) reported using ChatGPT for brainstorming, and only one in ten (11 per cent) used it for creative writing.

However, the majority of students (70 per cent) found ChatGPT appealing to use, and a quarter (25 per cent) found it easier to interact with ChatGPT than with colleagues.

According to the survey, students' attitudes towards ChatGPT differed based on socio-demographic and regional characteristics.

For example, students in low-income locations were more likely to view ChatGPT as critical help in the context of inadequate educational resources, whereas students in high-income regions valued ChatGPT's innovative and sophisticated features.