Look to the villages for talent: Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu advises entrepreneurs

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he advised ambitious engineers and entrepreneurs with a "long-term horizon" to think beyond large cities and explore rural India as a place to pursue their aspirations.

“Unlike rural areas in developed countries, rural India still has youthful demographics - in fact better demographics than major cities in India, which rely on migration from rural areas for their talent (.sic),” he wrote.

He further added that 20,000 children are born in an average rural district in India every year, and there are 6,000 such districts in India.

“Think deeply about this number! What can you build with that talent? (.sic),” he urged entrepreneurs.

Vembu warned entrepreneurs that nurturing talent from rural areas is a long-term game, saying, “The 'long term horizon' part is extremely important. If you want an exit in 3 years, forget it!”

He also advised them to look "beyond English and engage the talent in their native language."

These comments come after Vembu stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Zoho, and transitioned to becoming its Chief Scientist, focusing on research and development.