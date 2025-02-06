"Attack on autonomy and social justice”: Student groups criticise draft UGC regulations

The draft University Grant Commission (UGC) regulations, introduced by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in January, continue to receive flak from political parties and student groups across the country.

In fact, six states in India have rejected the guidelines arguing that the proposed rules undermine the autonomy of state governments and facilitate the corporatisation of higher education.

The draft, which outlines changes in faculty recruitment, university administration, and qualification criteria, has sparked outrage among student groups who believe it erodes academic freedom and inclusivity.

Amulya, Joint Secretary of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), said, "The draft regulations allow the Centre to facilitate political appointments to universities in order to crush dissent and to help propagate their vision of saffronisation and privatisation of education."

The draft regulations have been criticised as a means for the Central government to further enable political influence in university appointments, say the students.

Anjali, Secretary, All India Students’ Association (AISA) - Delhi University, went further, calling the draft “a mockery of social justice-based higher education.”

“The guidelines propose changes to the appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs), giving chancellors or visitors — often the state governor — the authority to form three-member selection committees to appoint VC. This is not just a case of bureaucratic overreach but a deliberate move to centralise control and stifle the kind of innovation that reflects the diversity of the country,” she said.

Students also added that the new rules would encourage corporate influence over academic institutions by favouring privatisation.

Ajay Kamath from the All India Democratic Students’ Organization (AIDSO) said, “UGC has framed dangerous regulations that allow individuals from industries, public administration, and policy-making to be appointed as university vice-chancellors. This is a ploy to strip universities of their autonomy and hand over administration to corporate honchos and government officials who have no connection with academics.”

The UGC had initially set February 5, 2025, as the last date for submitting feedback on the draft regulations. However, following requests from stakeholders, the deadline was extended to February 28, 2025.

The debate over the draft regulations continues, with several political parties and student organisations asserting that the proposed rules threaten the diversity and independence of India’s higher education institutions.