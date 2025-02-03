Raman Young Science Innovator Award: Here's who won

The Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation (ISPF), in partnership with the Raman Research Institute Trust (RRIT), hosted the finals of the 7th edition of the Raman Young Science Innovator (RYSI) Award on Sunday, February 2.

The national-level science competition aimed to spark curiosity and innovation among young minds and was open to students from Grades III to X.

Over 3,000 students from across India participated, with more than 100 finalists selected based on the originality, scientific knowledge, affordability, and entertainment value of their projects, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The contest, which began on Saturday, had three categories with hands-on challenges. Juniors (Classes III and IV) built catapults to test how far they could launch objects, Intermediates (Classes V to VII) studied hand movement by changing finger joints, and Seniors (Classes VIII to X) designed models to improve fluid flow.

Aravinthan V from Coimbatore won the first prize in the Junior category, while Abir Singh and Keerat Singh Ponglia, both from Bengaluru, were ranked first under the intermediate and senior categories, respectively, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

The winners were honoured by Professor Tarun Souradeep, Director of the Raman Research Institute and others. Winners across all three categories were given Rs 20,000 cash prize for their innovative projects.