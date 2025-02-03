NEET-PG: SC hears another petition seeking disclosure of answer key; tagged with other petitions

The Supreme Court of India, today, Monday, February 3, heard a petition seeking the release of the official answer key and question paper for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran consolidated this petition with several related cases, including Ishika Jain vs NBE (Diary No 41088/2024), with further hearings tentatively scheduled for February 18, as per the Supreme Court website.

This petition, filed on June 19, 2024, through Supreme Court advocate Charu Mathur, says that “there are no other competitive exams in India, with such lack of transparency and complete one-sided flow of information as NEET-PG.”

The petitioner, Sukanya, a candidate who appeared for the NEET-PG 2022 as well as the NEET-PG 2024 exam has approached the apex courts on grounds of a high number of irregularities in the exam results.



Background and previous hearings

In an earlier proceeding on June 20, 2024, a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti issued a notice to the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), and other stakeholders, seeking their response to similar concerns raised by the petition.

Subsequently, on January 15, 2025, the case was transferred to the current bench, which is also addressing other pleas related to irregularities in the NEET-PG exam and the broader medical admissions process.

Advocate Charu Mathur, speaking to EdexLive, explained, “In 2022, I raised similar concerns in the Supreme Court seeking the release of an official answer key. However, that petition was dismissed on the grounds of a fait accompli (something that has already happened and cannot be changed). The petitioner, having appeared for the exam again in 2024, decided to approach the Court once more.”

Other petitions

This year, several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India, challenging the non-disclosure of the official answer key and the exam question paper for the NEET-PG exam. The demand is rooted in concerns over transparency, fairness, and accountability in the exam evaluation process.

Ishika Jain vs NBE (Diary No 41088/2024) is one of several related petitions before the Supreme Court concerning the transparency of the NEET-PG examination process.

The petitions are likely to be heard later this month, with the tentative date set to be February 18, 2025.