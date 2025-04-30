CUET-UG 2025: NTA to release exam city slip soon, admit card to follow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate or CUET-UG 2025 exam city intimation slip shortly, as per news reports.

This slip, which precedes the admit card, will help candidates identify the city where their exam centre is located, allowing them to make necessary travel arrangements in advance.

Registered candidates will be able to download the city intimation slip by logging in at cuet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. Meanwhile, students are also awaiting the announcement of subject-wise exam dates.

Following the release of the city slips, CUET-UG admit cards will be issued.

Candidates must carefully check their hall ticket for accuracy — ensuring that details like name, photograph, application number, and selected subjects are correctly mentioned.

The CUET-UG 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from May 8 to June 1, potentially across multiple shifts depending on the number of applicants and subject combinations. Each paper will have a duration of 60 minutes.

This year, the exam has been streamlined: only 37 subjects will be offered, down from 63 last year. These include 13 languages and 23 domain-specific subjects. For courses that earlier required now-discontinued subjects, admissions will be based on scores from the General Aptitude Test (GAT).