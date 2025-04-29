NEET UG 2025: Exam security tightened, exam centres increased, district committees take charge

This year, the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) have introduced a series of strict measures to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 exam.

The steps come in the wake of last year’s controversy over the question paper leak, which led to widespread criticism of the NTA’s handling of the examination process.

Scheduled for May 4, NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format. Last year, over 24 lakh students registered for the exam, and a similar number is expected this year.

Sharp rise in exam centres

To accommodate the large number of candidates and strengthen security, the number of exam centres has been significantly increased. NEET UG will now be held across approximately 5,500 centres, up from 4,750 in 2024 and 4,097 in 2023, as per a report by The Indian Express.

In a key shift, district administrations will play a much greater role this year.

Coordination committees, led by District Magistrates and including senior police officials, have been set up to supervise preparations at the local level. These committees are responsible for identifying, inspecting, and approving exam venues — ensuring that all centres meet security and infrastructure standards such as having ground-floor rooms, functional CCTV systems, and adequate safeguards.

Focus on government institutions

Where possible, preference has been given to using government schools, colleges, and institutions as examination venues, although private centres continue to be involved as well, added The Indian Express.

For the first time, the transportation of question papers and the collection of OMR answer sheets will be closely monitored by both District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police. Police escorts will be deployed to ensure the safe movement of confidential exam material between centres and district nodal officers.

Background

The new protocols follow the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by former ISRO Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan. After last year’s NEET UG was marred by lapses, including non-functional CCTVs at certain centres, the committee suggested a stronger linkage between the NTA and district administrations to improve exam security and management.