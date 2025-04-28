AIDSO to protest against conversion of colleges into constituent college of Bengaluru City University

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) will protest at Freedom Park on April 29 against the government's decision to convert RC College and Government Arts College into constituent colleges of Bengaluru City University (BCU).

The AIDSO Bengaluru district committee, condemning the move, stated that converting two major institutions into constituent colleges would make higher education unaffordable for poor and rural students, cutting off their access to graduation and future opportunities.

The organisation highlighted that the conversion of government degree colleges like RC College and Government Arts College into constituent colleges of BCU is likely to make higher education unaffordable and inaccessible for many poor and rural students.

“As government colleges, these institutions offer subsidised fees and a range of benefits such as scholarships, fee waivers, and hostel facilities, which are crucial for economically weaker sections. Once converted, these colleges would come under the direct control of the university, often leading to higher fees, fewer government-supported schemes, and admission policies that may not prioritise social equity,” AIDSO said, adding that over time, the colleges risk moving towards a more commercial model, reducing opportunities for first-generation learners and those from marginalised backgrounds, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The change could also affect the quality of education if adequate funding and regulation are not maintained, ultimately widening the gap between privileged and underprivileged students, it highlighted.

“This decision must be dropped to ensure education remains accessible and affordable to all sections of society,” Kalyan Kumar V, District Secretary of AIDSO Bengaluru said, demanding that the government withdraw the decision immediately.