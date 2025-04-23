World Book Day: 5 essential reads for navigating the AI era

Here are five must-read books to help you navigate the AI era, as listed by Gaurav Bhagat, Founder, Gaurav Bhagat Academy
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

To dwell well in the age of AI, we need books that spark curiosity, challenge assumptions, and inspire action. These five books, that offer strategies for thriving in a tech-driven future, are suggested reading for students, teachers, and dreamers.

1. Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, written by Max Tegmark

Life 3.0
Life 3.0(Pic: Sourced)

Life 3.0 by Max Tegmark is a powerful analysis of AI's potential to revolutionise society. When machines becoming more intelligent than people, it raises existential issues and utopian possibilities, like: What does it mean to be human?

For pupils unsure about their place in a technologically advanced society, this book blends science with reflective thought.

2. Brian Christian's book, The Alignment Problem: Human Values and Machine Learning

The Alignment Problem
The Alignment Problem(Pic: Sourced)

Brian Christian explores the ethical quagmire of artificial intelligence and discusses how algorithms may clash with human values. With real-world examples, it’s a wake-up call for anyone coding, teaching, or living alongside AI. This is a must-read for those who want to shape tech with empathy and accountability.

3. A Manual for Thinking Humans: Artificial Intelligence by Melanie Mitchell

AI: A Guide for Thinking Humans
AI: A Guide for Thinking Humans(Pic: Sourced)

Melanie Mitchell demystifies artificial intelligence with humour and clarity, describing its possibilities and limitations. This book offers educators integrating AI into their courses or students interested in technology an informed perspective on how AI interacts with daily life, free of the jargon.

4. Fei-Fei Li’s: The Worlds I See

The Worlds I See
The Worlds I See(Pic: Sourced)

Fei-Fei Li’s memoir is a heartfelt journey through AI’s evolution, told by a pioneer in the field. Blending personal stories with ethical insights, it’s a rallying cry for human-centred innovation. Ideal for readers who want to balance tech’s promise with its responsibilities.

5. James Clear’s authored Atomic Habits

Atomic Habits
Atomic Habits(Pic: Sourced)

In a world of constant digital change, James Clear’s Atomic Habits offers a blueprint for building resilience. With practical tips on forming small, impactful habits, it’s a lifeline for students managing workloads or professionals adapting to AI-driven workplaces. This book empowers you to stay focused and human.

