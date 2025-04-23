World Book Day: 5 essential reads for navigating the AI era

To dwell well in the age of AI, we need books that spark curiosity, challenge assumptions, and inspire action. These five books, that offer strategies for thriving in a tech-driven future, are suggested reading for students, teachers, and dreamers.
Life 3.0 by Max Tegmark is a powerful analysis of AI's potential to revolutionise society. When machines becoming more intelligent than people, it raises existential issues and utopian possibilities, like: What does it mean to be human?
For pupils unsure about their place in a technologically advanced society, this book blends science with reflective thought.
Brian Christian explores the ethical quagmire of artificial intelligence and discusses how algorithms may clash with human values. With real-world examples, it’s a wake-up call for anyone coding, teaching, or living alongside AI. This is a must-read for those who want to shape tech with empathy and accountability.
Melanie Mitchell demystifies artificial intelligence with humour and clarity, describing its possibilities and limitations. This book offers educators integrating AI into their courses or students interested in technology an informed perspective on how AI interacts with daily life, free of the jargon.
Fei-Fei Li’s memoir is a heartfelt journey through AI’s evolution, told by a pioneer in the field. Blending personal stories with ethical insights, it’s a rallying cry for human-centred innovation. Ideal for readers who want to balance tech’s promise with its responsibilities.
In a world of constant digital change, James Clear’s Atomic Habits offers a blueprint for building resilience. With practical tips on forming small, impactful habits, it’s a lifeline for students managing workloads or professionals adapting to AI-driven workplaces. This book empowers you to stay focused and human.