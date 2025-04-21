Jharkhand gov't forms expert committee to implement NEP 2020

The District Education Department, Jharkhand, has formed the District Level Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Exploration-Coordination Committee.

This act is a key step towards implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) in the state, reports The Times of India.

The committee includes ten experienced educators from around the district, and seeks to employ various innovative teaching methods to promote foundational education.

It was formed under the guidance of District Magistrate Manjunath Bhajantri. According to The Times of India, District Education Superintendent Badal Raj chairs the committee, and Om Prakash Mishra, the head teacher of RPV Murum in Kanke, has been appointed as the coordinator.

The major goal is to make learning more interesting and meaningful using the "learning by doing" approach to pedagogy.

The committee's primary responsibilities include streamlining the monthly syllabus developed by the Jharkhand Council of Education Research and Training, The Times of India states in its report.

It will highlight the use of low-cost, locally produced teaching-learning materials (TLMs) and child-centred teaching approaches that use multimedia tools and area resources.

To meet its goal of improving educational outcomes, the committee will hold monthly teacher training sessions, assess student learning levels, and organise TLM displays and fairs.

A second monitoring committee has been formed to track student attendance and enrollment, according to The Times of India.

This board will evaluate incidents of poor attendance, uncover underlying causes of absenteeism, and put in place measures to ensure regular school attendance, thereby, supporting the district's overall educational objectives.