NEET-PG 2024: SC now lists Ishika Jain vs NTA case on April 22 | Here is what we know

The legal battle seeking greater transparency in the NEET-PG 2024 examination process remains unresolved, with the Supreme Court (SC) now listing the matter for April 22, 2025, according to the Supreme Court’s website.

This update comes after the case was not taken up on April 8, when it was last officially scheduled for a hearing.

The petition, filed by Dr Ishika Jain along with several other medical aspirants, questions the opacity surrounding the NEET-PG 2024 results. Specifically, it demands the public release of answer keys and individual scorecards, which is standard practice in many other national-level examinations but notably absent in this case.

Since the case was first brought before the apex court in September 2024, progress has been slow.

Despite an initial notice being issued to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the matter has faced repeated scheduling setbacks. Aspirants say these delays have eroded their confidence in the examination system and left them with little clarity about how their performance was assessed.

This prolonged limbo has taken on added urgency with NEET-PG 2025 set to be held on June 15. Like last year, the exam will be conducted in two shifts, a format that has drawn criticism for requiring complex score normalisation — a process that many candidates say lacks sufficient explanation and transparency.