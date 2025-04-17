Two Rajasthan MBBS students suspended for impersonation in NEET UG 2024

Two MBBS students at Dr Sampurnanand Medical College have been suspended for allegedly acting as dummy candidates in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024.

According to official sources, MBBS students Harshit Mehla (2022 batch) and Bhagirathram Vishnoi (2023 batch) have been suspended by Principal BS Jodha until further notice, following a CBI probe that confirmed their involvement in the NEET 2024 fraud, reported ETV Bharat.

The NEET 2024 exam, conducted on May 5 last year, sparked controversy due to several irregularities — such as students scoring seemingly impossible perfect marks, results being announced on the day of Lok Sabha election results ahead of schedule, and multiple toppers reportedly coming from the same exam centre.

Principal Dr BS Jodha stated that the CBI investigation revealed Bhagirathram Vishnoi had taken the exam on behalf of his brother Gopal Ram, while Harshit Mehla had appeared in place of Vineet Godara.

Around 24 lakh aspirants appeared for NEET UG 2024, competing for seats in medical courses. However, the exam was marred by controversies over discrepancies.

According to social media posts, students at a Rajasthan centre received question papers with answers already marked, which were then taken back. The NTA, however, clarified that it held a retest for more than 100 candidates.