JEE Main result 2025: Here's what students should know about wrong answers and NTA’s marking scheme

Concerns about ‘factual errors’ in nine questions from JEE Main 2025 session 2 have recently been raised by candidates and experts.

In response, the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the exam, urged candidates not to form conclusions based on provisional answer keys. It also advised them not to be "misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety”, reported Hindustan Times.

In a recent post on X, NTA said, “NTA has always followed a transparent examination process, which allows candidates to view their recorded responses as soon as the provisional answer keys are released. The NTA considers every challenge to the provisional Answer Key with utmost seriousness”.

What happens if a question in JEE Main is found to be incorrect?

As per the process, the NTA releases the provisional answer key along with the questions and candidates’ responses. Following this, candidates are given the opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer key.

After the objection window closes, a panel of subject experts reviews the objections. If an objection is deemed valid, the final answer key is updated accordingly, and any incorrect answers are removed from it.

JEE main 2025 marking scheme

For Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), candidates earn four marks for the correct or most accurate answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are awarded for unanswered questions.

If more than one option is found to be correct for a question, candidates who choose any of the correct answers will be awarded full marks. If all options are correct, full marks are given to all candidates who attempt the question.

The NTA clarified that while great care will be taken to ensure the accuracy of questions, if a question is found to be incorrect or needs to be dropped, full marks will be awarded to all candidates.

For Numerical Value Questions, the marking scheme is as follows:

Correct answer: +4 marks, Incorrect answer: -1 mark, Unanswered or marked for review: 0 marks. If a question is found to be incorrect or dropped, all candidates will receive +4 marks.

The JEE Main second session results are anticipated to be released today, April 17. Candidates can check the official website for further details.

