TN NMMS 2025 result to be announced today; 2.3 lakh students await outcome

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will declare the results of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination 2025 this afternoon, April 12, 2025, according to a report by Money Control.

Conducted in February, the exam saw the participation of more than 2.3 lakh Class VIII students from government and government-aided schools across the state for the academic year 2024–25.

The NMMS is a centrally funded initiative aimed at supporting students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Students who qualify are awarded an annual scholarship to help them continue their education through secondary and higher secondary school.

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Visit the official DGE Tamil Nadu website: www.dge.tn.gov.in



Go to the “Results” section on the homepage



Click on the link titled “NMMS Examination February 2025 Results”



Enter your roll number and date of birth



Submit the information to view your score and scholarship eligibility





Alongside individual results, the merit list of selected students will also be published under the “National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination” tab on the DGE portal.

Students who make it to the selection list will be eligible for the scholarship and must follow further instructions provided by their respective schools or the DGE for the next steps in the scholarship disbursement process.

In case of discrepancies or queries, students are advised to contact their school authorities or refer to the official DGE website for clarification.

For the latest updates on NMMS 2025 and related notifications, keep checking dge.tn.gov.in.