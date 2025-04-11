‘Give this man an Oscar... or at least an AC’: DU student’s hilarious plea for AC goes viral, clocks 41 million views

With perfect comic timing and a dash of satire, Ashish repeatedly exclaims, “Haaye Garmi” ("It's hot!").

The video, posted on Instagram under the handle @theashishsharmaa, has racked up nearly 42 million views, over 2 million likes, and more than 11,000 comments in just two days.

His dramatic sign-off — “Haaye Garmi… Bye Bye Bye” — has turned into a meme-worthy punchline, resonating with viewers across the country.

Internet reacts

While the college administration hasn’t issued a response yet, one thing’s certain: Ashish’s witty plea has sparked a much-needed laugh during a very heated summer.

On social media, users have filled the video with comments, calling it a "creative protest”.

One user commented, “Principal’s office looks like mama’s house now” and “Give this man an Oscar... or at least an AC.”