‘Give this man an Oscar... or at least an AC’: DU student’s hilarious plea for AC goes viral, clocks 41 million views

As a relentless heatwave scorches northern India, a humorous video from a Delhi University (DU) college is offering a moment of comic relief — and it’s going viral fast.
The 32-second clip, reportedly filmed inside the principal’s office, features a student named Ashish Sharma from Gurugram theatrically pleading for an air conditioner to be installed in classrooms.
While the principal sits comfortably in an air-conditioned office, Ashish highlights. — half-joking, half-serious — that students are left to suffer in the sweltering heat.
With perfect comic timing and a dash of satire, Ashish repeatedly exclaims, “Haaye Garmi” ("It's hot!").
The video, posted on Instagram under the handle @theashishsharmaa, has racked up nearly 42 million views, over 2 million likes, and more than 11,000 comments in just two days.
His dramatic sign-off — “Haaye Garmi… Bye Bye Bye” — has turned into a meme-worthy punchline, resonating with viewers across the country.
Internet reacts
While the college administration hasn’t issued a response yet, one thing’s certain: Ashish’s witty plea has sparked a much-needed laugh during a very heated summer.
On social media, users have filled the video with comments, calling it a "creative protest”.
One user commented, “Principal’s office looks like mama’s house now” and “Give this man an Oscar... or at least an AC.”