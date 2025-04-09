Bee attack: Over 20 students hospitalised in Chinthamani

As many as 20 students were injured after a swarm of honeybees attacked them near Polytechnic in Chinthamani on Tuesday afternoon, April 8. The injured students were rushed to both government and private hospitals. Some of them were allowed to go home after first-aid while others were admitted as inpatients for further treatment, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to a source, the incident occurred when students were returning to campus after the break. Suddenly, a swarm of honeybees began attacking. Students in panic started fleeing in different directions. Later, some of the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in auto rickshaws and two-wheelers.

The injured students have been identified as Pranathi (18), Rifat Khanam (18), Mustafa (18), Yogesh (17), Harshvardhan (17), Dhanush Kumar (19), Vivek (17), Mahesh (18), Bharat M N (18), Lalitha Kumar (18), and Kodanda (19).

Upon learning about the incident, the college administration and principal visited the hospital to check on the students' health and well-being, according to the report by The New Indian Express.