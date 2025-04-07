Scholarships for Indian Students in Australia & New Zealand
Both Australia and New Zealand offer high-quality education, but affordability varies based on tuition fees, living costs, and financial support options.
Australia
Australia actively supports Indian students through university-specific scholarships that provide tuition relief and financial assistance based on academic merit:
UTS India Scholarship (University of Technology Sydney) – Awards between AUD 5,000 and AUD 20,000 to high-achieving Indian students in undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Monash International Merit Scholarship (Monash University) – Offers up to AUD 50,000, recognizing outstanding academic performance.
Beyond these awards, Australia’s extensive scholarship ecosystem fosters research and innovation, reinforcing its position as a leading global education destination alongside the UK, US, and Canada.
New Zealand
New Zealand is expanding access to higher education for Indian students through targeted scholarships that recognize academic excellence and leadership potential:
New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) – Grants NZ$10,000 to Indian students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies.
Vice Chancellor’s International Excellence Scholarship for India – Provides up to NZ$15,000 (USD 9,000) for students with strong academic records and leadership capabilities.
These scholarships help lower financial barriers, support research in key fields like sustainable agriculture and technology and promote a diverse academic environment. By offering structured financial assistance, both Australia and New Zealand are strengthening their appeal as top global education hubs while attracting India's best talent.
• How do Australia and New Zealand compare in terms of affordability, and what factors should students consider when choosing their study destination?