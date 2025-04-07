Scholarships for Indian Students in Australia & New Zealand

New Zealand is expanding access to higher education for Indian students through targeted scholarships that recognize academic excellence and leadership potential:

New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) – Grants NZ$10,000 to Indian students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Vice Chancellor’s International Excellence Scholarship for India – Provides up to NZ$15,000 (USD 9,000) for students with strong academic records and leadership capabilities.

These scholarships help lower financial barriers, support research in key fields like sustainable agriculture and technology and promote a diverse academic environment. By offering structured financial assistance, both Australia and New Zealand are strengthening their appeal as top global education hubs while attracting India's best talent.

