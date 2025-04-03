Telangana HC to hear state’s counter on Kancha Gachibowli land on April 7

The Telangana High Court (HC) on April 2 heard two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the State Government’s move to fell trees in Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad, after which the case was adjourned until today, April 3.

The court, while hearing the PILs today, questioned whether the matter should be adjourned to April 7 so that the State Government could file a counter.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi agreed, stating that he would be guided by the Advocate General, but suggested that April 7 would be an appropriate date. The HC granted interim relief, stating that no trees should be felled until then.

In the short process, the Bench was informed that the Supreme Court (SC) has sought a report on the matter, but HC proceedings remain unaffected.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the State Government, defended the development plan, stating that it had been in the works for years, and not a single claim had been made previously to classify the area as forest land.

He added that the land was allotted 20 years ago, and no petition or complaint was filed during this period. According to the State, the project is set to bring in an investment of Rs 50,000 crores and create 5 lakh jobs.

During the proceedings, the concern was also raised about alleged police atrocities, stating that students had been arrested in connection with the protests against tree felling.

Ownership dispute?

Further complicating the case, a petitioning lawyer claimed that the disputed 400-acre land belongs to the University of Hyderabad (UoH). A plea regarding this was moved as a lunch motion, prompting the HC to direct the government to take notice of this claim as well.

The court dictated an order taking on record the submission that the matter may be taken up on April 7 for the State’s counter-filing.

Senior Advocate Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, clarified that the Supreme Court’s protection was granted against deforestation, not specifically to the petitioners. He explained that the matter was mentioned by an amicus in the Godavarman case, and the SC’s order was limited to preventing tree felling.

With the hearing concluded, all eyes are now on the April 7 session, where the Telangana Government is expected to present its counter-arguments.