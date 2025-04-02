JEE Main 2025 Session 2 begins TODAY! | Exam pattern, dress code, guidelines here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 has commenced today, April 2, with candidates across the country appearing for the exam for admission into BTech and BE courses.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam will be held in two shifts daily, with the first shift running from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The BTech and BE papers will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) are scheduled for April 9.

Hall tickets for exams until April 4 have already been released, and admit cards for later exams will be available soon on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Exam pattern

JEE Main 2025 consists of two sections:

- Section A (Multiple Choice Questions): Negative marking applies, with +4 for correct answers and -1 for incorrect ones.

- Section B (Numerical Value Questions): Candidates must enter integer values. Incorrect answers result in a -1 deduction, while unanswered questions receive no marks. If a question is dropped due to errors, all candidates will be awarded full marks.

Guidelines for candidates

Dress code: Metallic accessories, thick-soled footwear, and scarves are not permitted. Simple and comfortable clothing is recommended.

Items allowed: Only essential exam materials and transparent water bottles are allowed. Diabetic candidates may carry sugar tablets and select fruits.

Prohibited items: Packed food, chocolates, and electronic devices are strictly banned inside the exam center.

Answer key and result declaration

The provisional answer key for JEE Main 2025 will be released after the conclusion of all exam dates on April 9. Candidates will have the opportunity to challenge any discrepancies before the final answer key is published.

Successful candidates will qualify for admission into National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), and other participating institutions through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) counselling.

The top 2.5 lakh scorers will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2025, the gateway to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) admissions.