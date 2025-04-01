NEET-PG 2025: 89% students against exam being conducted in two-shifts?

A significantly large number of medical aspirants are against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ (NBEMS) decision to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 in two shifts, according to a recent poll by Shiksha.com.

The survey found that 89 per cent of respondents opposed the shift-based format, while only 9 per cent supported it. The remaining 2% remained undecided.

Concerns over fairness

NBEMS confirmed earlier this month, on March 17, that NEET-PG 2025 will be held on June 15, 2025, in two shifts. However, aspirants worry that variations in difficulty levels between shifts could lead to unfair ranking discrepancies.

Over the years, concerns about exam standardisation have grown, with students advocating for a single-shift format to ensure uniformity in assessment.

The latest poll results indicate overwhelming support for a single-session exam, as many fear an inconsistent evaluation process.

Lingering anxiety from NEET-PG 2024

The opposition to the new format comes at a time when students are still grappling with the uncertainty left behind by NEET-PG 2024, which suffered multiple delays.

Initially scheduled for July 7, 2024, the exam was rescheduled to June 23, only to be abruptly cancelled just 10 hours before its start. It was eventually conducted on August 11, 2024, but the counseling process remains incomplete, adding to the anxiety surrounding the upcoming NEET-PG 2025.

Medical aspirants and advocacy groups are now urging authorities to reconsider the two-shift format or at least introduce a transparent normalisation formula to ensure fairness.

The lack of clarity on score adjustments between shifts has raised concerns over potential ranking disparities.

With strong opposition mounting, some aspirants have even hinted at legal action to challenge the two-shift format, citing past instances where courts intervened in exam-related disputes.

With less than three months left for NEET-PG 2025, students await a response from NBEMS and the National Medical Commission (NMC) on whether their concerns will be addressed.