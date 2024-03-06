Ahead of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the school children in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow will learn about the importance of voting, as reported by IANS.

The district administration in the state capital has formulated a comprehensive plan to hold a one-day awareness programme in every school, said a government spokesman.

The programme will inform children about voting and the model code of conduct.

The district school inspector has been asked to organise awareness programmes that will include various aspects of the polling process, including hands-on practice with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

The purpose is to raise voter awareness, beginning at the school level, IANS added.

Polling officers will also attend the training programmes.

District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar stressed on the importance of taking the training seriously and said that all polling officials, including senior district administration personnel, must attend the training.

To ensure regular attendance, he directed the use of Google Forms for real-time monitoring.

To recall, the centre has launched a campaign titled Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye, to spread awareness among first-time voters and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic rights. All higher education institutes across the country are already conducting voter awareness activities on their campuses.