Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) Tamilisai Soundararajan today, Wednesday, March 6, assured stern action against the culprits involved in the murder of a nine-year-old girl child after her body was retrieved from a drain near her house.

The girl's body was found in a sack floating in a drain near her house in Muthialpet block yesterday, March 5, a few days after her parents had filed a missing complaint with the police, reported PTI.

Her hands and legs were found tied with ropes, police said.

"I have asked the police officials to ensure that the culprits involved in the crime are brought to book. There would be no compromise and there would be zero tolerance to such beastly and unpardonable crimes against children," Soundararajan told a TV channel, expressing grave concern.

Soundararajan assured that very stern action would be taken against all those involved in the crime and said that the findings of the ongoing post-mortem were awaited.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy also held a meeting with top police officials today, Wednesday, March 5, to take stock of the situation and also to evolve an action plan to curb crimes against children and women, official sources said.

The girl was a Class V student in a government school in Muthialpet. Her body was taken to the government hospital at Kadirkamam area and a post-mortem is being conducted at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), the sources added.

Police sources said two suspects had been taken into custody, PTI added.

"We are interrogating the suspects, and will get a clear picture during interrogation," the sources added.

Independent legislator Prakash Kumar presented a memorandum to the Director General of Police seeking steps to arrest those behind the death of the girl. He also wanted CCTV cameras to be installed in various places in Muthialpet.

The school where the girl was studying declared a holiday today, Mrach 6, to mourn the death of the student, school sources said.



