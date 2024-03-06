Some school children in Kolkata took a ride on India’s first underwater metro rail, connecting Howrah District with Esplanade Metro Station in the city, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 6.

According to a report by IANS, the Prime Minister interacted with the schoolchildren during the underwater metro ride and held discussions with them on various subjects of academic and extra-curricular interest.

A video was also shared by the BJP on its official X (formerly Twitter) social media account where PM Modi was seen interacting with students during the metro ride from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan in Kolkata.

He also spoke to the workers involved in the construction of the project.

The prime minister reached the Esplanade Metro Station at 10 am on Wednesday, Mrach 5, after which he inaugurated a number of metro railway projects nationally, including the one connecting Howrah with Esplanade, added IANS.

The 16.6-kilometre-long corridor will connect Howrah and Salt Lake, Kolkata’s twin cities. The 4.8-kilometre underwater metro stretch is part of the 16.6-kilometre-long East-West Metro corridor between IT hub Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan.

At the inauguration programme, he was accompanied by West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose; the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari; and BJP’s state President, Sukanta Majumdar.