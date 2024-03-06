Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, March 5, launched the Nabin Magic Card for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students in the state, an official release announced.

On the occasion of the CM's father Biju Patnaik's 108th birth anniversary, the initiative was rolled out and registration on an online portal commenced, reported PTI.

Launching the web portal, Patnaik called the youth ‘wealth of the nation’ and said that his government wanted them to realise their potential.

He further added the Nabin Odisha Magic Card will help students in personality development, reduce the financial burden on parents and create opportunities for career progression and employment.

With the smartcard, students will be able to access WiFi facilities, recharge mobile phones, get online coaching and discounts on the purchase of books and fare concessions on travel by bus, train and plane.

All undergraduate and postgraduate students in Odisha are eligible to register for the card from March 5 at www.magiccard.odisha.gov.in, PTI added.

By excelling academically, engaging in community service, and participating in extracurricular activities, students earn points that lead to greater rewards, the statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

With four card levels — regular, silver, gold, and platinum — benefits grow with the increase in students' achievements.