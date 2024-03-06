The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Board examination for Classes V and VIII began today, on Wednesday, March 6.

The Board examinations of Class V students will conclude on March 13 whereas Class VIII Board exams will continue till March 14, reported ANI.

According to Indore’s District Education Officer (DEO) Manglesh Vyas, around 51,000 students of Class V and around 48,000 students of Class VIII will take the Board exams in the district.

"Board exams for Classes V and VIII have started from today. All the necessary arrangements have been made by the government so that no child is deprived of the examination. In this sequence, the teachers informed the students about their exam timetable by visiting their homes," said the Exam centre head of Swami Vivekananda School, Indore, Rajkumar Katiyar.

Teachers of government, as well as private schools, have been given the duty of peacefully conducting the exam. Adequate arrangements for electricity and water have also been ensured at the exam centres, he said.

"Class XII exams were also scheduled from this morning, but their timing was changed from 9 am - 12 pm to 2 - 5 pm because of Class V and VIII Board exams. Exams of class IX and XI are also being held on the board pattern, whose exam papers arrive in the local police stations and then will be sent to the exam centre an hour before," Katiyar said.

Notably, the exams of Classes IX and XI also began on Wednesday, March 6, and will conclude on March 23. Class IX exams are scheduled to be held in the evening shift from 2 - 5 pm while Class XI exam was to be held in the morning shift, ANI added.

However, due to the board exams of Class V and VIII, the timing of the Class XI annual exam to be held on March 6, 7, 11 and 14 has been changed to the evening shift 2 - 5 pm. The timing for the remaining dates will remain the same.