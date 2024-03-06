A protest demonstration against the recent death of a student of the Kerala Veterinary University in Wayanad district turned violent today, Wednesday, March 6, as workers of various organisations clashed with the police at Kerala Secretariat's main gate in Thiruvananthapuram, reported PTI.

The protest included workers of the Congress, its youth and women's wings, the students unit of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Protestors marched to the Secretariat in the capital city and laid siege to its gate in front of the MG Road on March 6.

Initially activists of IUML's student wing, Muslim Students Federation (MSF), protested in front of the barricades set up in front of the Secretariat and then blocked half of the MG Road in front of it, PTI added.

Later, they clashed with the police personnel deployed there.

Soon, they were joined by the activists of the Youth Congress and Mahila Congress and AAP workers and the protestors, many of them women, shouted slogans of "go back" at the police.

As per visuals of the multi-organisation protest, police resorted to the use of water cannons and lathis a few times to disperse the crowd. Many women were also seen climbing atop the barricades set up in front of the Secretariat's main gate.