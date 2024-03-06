Writings of Jnanpith awardees Chandrashekhar Kambar and Girish Karnad, and Padma Shri award winner Devanuru Mahadeva have been introduced in Kannada language school textbooks by the Textbook Revision Committee (TRC) of Karnataka Textbook Society.

The TRC said it has revised the entire chapter of Namma Hemmeya Rajya Karnataka in the Class VI Kannada book with more details and pictures, PTI reported.

“Details and photographs of Chandrashekhar Kambar, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, HL Nage Gowda, Dr Siddalingaiah, Sri Siddeshwara Swami, Shantaveri Gopalagouda and Gavimatha of Koppal have also been included,” TRC said in a statement.

The ancient dynasties of south India and royal families of north India have been discussed in the book, added PTI.

Also, a chapter on Vedic culture and the rise of new religions has been included in the Class VI book. In the same book, rights of the sexual minorities have been included in the chapter on equality.

The title of the chapter Religion in Class VII Kannada book has been changed to Dharmagalu. In the Class VIII Kannada textbook, the title of the chapter Jain and Buddhist sects has been changed to Jain and Buddhist religions.

In the Class IX textbook, the 15th-16th Century AD saint-poet Kanaka Dasa and his contemporary Purandara Dasa along with 19th Century AD saint-poet Santa Shishunala Sharifa have been included in the chapter titled Bhakti Pantha (Devotional Path).

Kambar's Seeme, Karnad's Adhikara, along with Devidasa's Chakragrahana, M Mariappa Bhat’s Namma Bhashe, AN Murthy Rao's Vyaghra Geete, Mahadeva's Edege Bidda Akshara and Vachanas of Akka Mahadevi have been included in the textbooks for Classes VIII to X.