The Jammu and Kashmir administration, today, Wednesday, March 6, re-named a government school after martyr paratrooper Havaldar Abdul Majid in the border district of Poonch.

Poonch Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bishamber Dass inaugurated the renamed school as Late Havaldar Abdul Majid government High School Ajote.

As per PTI, Majid, a para commando, was among the five soldiers who lost their lives during an encounter in the jungles of the Bajimaal area of Kalakote in Rajouri district on November 22 and 23 last year.

Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were killed in that gunfight.

"The new name of the school is expected to instill a sense of pride and patriotism among the students, fostering a deeper connection to the rich history and sacrifices made for the nation's freedom," Dass said.

Recognising Majid’s sacrifice and wishing to immortalise his memory, the government took the commendable step to rename the high school in his honour, he added.

Dass said the decision to rename the school aligns with the government's commitment to paying tribute to the sacrifices made by our armed forces personnel.

The government hopes this gesture will serve as a source of inspiration for the current and future generations, encouraging them to embody the spirit of selfless service and dedication to the nation, he added.

The renaming ceremony took place in a solemn event attended by Poonch District Education and Planning Officer Narinder Mohan Suri, local dignitaries, school staff and the family members of the late Havaldar, PTI added.