The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has forged a partnership with the Central Water Commission (CWC), for establishing the International Centre of Excellence for Dams (ICED) in a bid to bolster dam safety measures, reported PTI.

The collaboration marks the establishment of the ICED under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) Phase II and III, according to an official statement by the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The partnership is effective for ten years or until the conclusion of the DRIP Phase II and III scheme, underscores a joint commitment to enhancing dam safety through specialised technical support, research, and innovation, PTI added.

ICED is poised to serve as a hub for investigations, modelling, and providing technical solutions to challenges encountered in dam safety, both domestically and internationally, the ministry said.

The Centre's mandate encompasses a broad spectrum of activities aimed at advancing dam safety practices.

Specifically, ICED will focus on areas such as advanced construction and rehabilitation materials, material testing for dams, and comprehensive multi-hazard risk assessment.

The ministry reserved the flexibility to incorporate emerging areas in dam safety through mutual agreement.

To facilitate the establishment and operation of ICED, the Jal Shakti Ministry will provide a grant of Rs 118.05 crore.

This funding will support the procurement of essential equipment, the initiation of research activities, and the modernisation of infrastructure, including the establishment of new laboratories.