Xavier School of Management’s (XLRI) XLRI Online Learning’s (XOL) Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) batch organised Utsaah, the debut of cultural fervour by the Class of XOL-24.

The inauguration ceremony was led by the Academic Dean, Dr Sanjay Patro, who welcomed all attendees. Prof Patro addressed the batch, highlighting the significance of cultural events in fostering teamwork and creativity among students, setting the stage for days filled with laughter, camaraderie, and cultural immersion.

The chief guest, Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishabh Garg (IPS), delivered a stirring speech emphasising the crucial role of education in shaping the future and the importance of cultural awareness in today's globalised world.

Set against the backdrop of academic excellence and cultural diversity, the fest was a testament to the spirit thriving within the XLRI community, featuring performances and celebrations of creativity, talent, and camaraderie.

The fest transformed the XLRI campus into a vibrant hub of cultural festivities, capturing the hearts of audiences of all ages alongside students from the XOL 24 and 25 batches, accompanied by their families, adding to the festive atmosphere.