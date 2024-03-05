The BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, March 5, removed the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment Board amid allegations of question paper leak in the constable recruitment examination.

The chairperson, Renuka Mishra, has been replaced with IPS officer Rajeev Krishna, according to a report by IANS.

Mishra was removed days after the UP Police constable recruitment examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak.

More than 48 lakh candidates appeared in the examination, which was held on February 17 and 18 across the state.

The state government, on February 24, cancelled the police constable recruitment examination following the allegations of question paper leak and announced that a re-examination would be conducted within six months.

The state government has also ordered a probe into the paper leak by the Special Task Force (STF), added IANS.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations" and assured strict action against "unruly elements".

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," he said in a post in Hindi which he made on a social media platform.

