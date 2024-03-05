Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated Skill India Centre (SIC) on Monday, March 4, in Angul, Odisha that equips the Yuva Peedhi with employability and new-age skills and opening their avenues for employment in domestic and global markets.

While speaking at the event, Minister Pradhan said that the inauguration of the Skill India Centre in Angul marks a commendable initiative by the Prime Minister, reflecting a steadfast commitment to broadening the scope of skill development and educational infrastructure in the region. “Our overarching vision is to extend our reach to remote communities, and the revitalisation of public education institutions will particularly benefit underprivileged sections of society, empowering them to improve their livelihoods and access better employment opportunities,” stated Pradhan, as shared by the press release from Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The minister added, “Around 1,000 children will annually benefit from skill enhancement programmes offered at the centre, thereby, contributing to personal growth as well as the nation's economic development”.

The centre has the potential to become the futuristic hub by equipping a vast majority of the young populace with futuristic skills in trades that are in high demand and catalyse entrepreneurship and skill development on a large scale.

It will enable the youth to leverage modern technologies, provide hands-on experiences on new-age technologies and facilitate career advancement that aligns with the demands of the future of work and skill development, it was informed.