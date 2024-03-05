The Central Sanskrit University will host its inaugural convocation ceremony on Thursday, March 7. President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest at the ceremony, reported IANS.

More than 3,000 students representing various programmes will be conferred with their degrees during the ceremony.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also the Chancellor of the Central Sanskrit University, will also preside over the ceremony.

“As Chancellor of the Central Sanskrit University, I am proud to witness the historic first convocation ceremony. Your accomplishments mark the beginning of a promising future," Pradhan said, ahead of the inaugural convocation.

The Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi will lead the proceedings on Thursday, IANS added.

“We will be recognising the dedication of 14,133 students across academic levels, including PhD scholars, postgraduates, and undergraduates. Their achievements, with 105 gold medals and 636 PhD degrees conferred this year, highlight their diverse talents and contributions. Furthermore, we will be honouring five scholars with honourary degrees to acknowledge their profound impact on Sanskrit studies," Varakhedi said.

Initiatives like the Sanskrit Olympiad and the Bhagwat Gita online Olympiad are empowering students to explore our cultural treasures with enthusiasm and curiosity, the VC added.

"Looking ahead, the forthcoming Art Olympiad will provide another avenue for creative expression and learning. Together, we're nurturing a generation that cherishes our heritage while embracing the future,” he added.