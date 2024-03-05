In a pursuit to push medical research in the state, the Odisha government, on Monday, March 4, announced funds for state-run medical colleges and postgraduate (PG) institutes for undertaking research activities, reported PTI.

In an official statement, the government said that to strengthen the quality of medical education and research in the state, the funds will be provided to all government medical and dental colleges and post-graduate institutes.

Every year, Rs 1 crore will be provided to SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack, MKCG MCH in Berhampur, and VIMSAR in Burla, the statement informed.

The Health Department said that the fund will be placed with the respective dean, principals, and directors of all government medical and dental colleges and hospitals and PG institutes to meet the expenditure towards research-related activities undertaken by the institutions.

Similarly, Rs 50 lakh per annum will be provided to the new government medical colleges in the state, and the SCB Dental College in Cuttack, PTI added.

Moreover, each of the state-run PG institutes will be provided Rs 25 lakh per year.

A total annual provision of Rs 9 crore has been made for this purpose, the statement said.

The funds will help in enhancing the quality of education by facilitating research, research publications, and participation in seminars and conferences within the country.