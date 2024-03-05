The Public Policy Club of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta recently concluded the second edition of their highly anticipated National Policy Hackathon 2024 with participants coming from 16 plus states and 180 plus institutions across the country.

The Co-organisers Public Policy Club, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kolkata and Toastmasters Club, IIM Calcutta played an immense role in the resounding success of the event.

Ikigai Law, a prominent legal and public policy firm, served as the event's knowledge partner and added significant value by providing guidance and resources throughout the hackathon journey. The financial partner Raja constructions, a quality and affordable construction solutions provider based in Andhra Pradesh, generously contributed towards the cause.

The hackathon, comprising three rounds, served as a platform for aspiring policy enthusiasts to analyse contemporary issues and propose innovative solutions.

The first two rounds focused on whitepaper submissions, where participants tackled case problems revolving around the deepfake menace, recycled plastic in the food industry, and the need for upskilling in the workforce.

The quality and diversity of submissions showcased the participants' analytical and creative thinking in addressing complex policy dilemmas.

After a meticulous evaluation process, seven finalists had the opportunity to present their proposals at the esteemed IIM Calcutta campus, on March 3, 2024