The Government of Maharashtra passed a Government Resolution (GR) on March 4, 2024, formalising the stipend hike which was decided in the cabinet meeting on February 25, 2024.

The notice issued by the government read, “As per the Government Decree mentioned herein with effect from 01/05/2020 from time to time with increase of Dearness Allowance Rs. 10,000/- is yet to be implemented in increments."

Following this, the notice also added that a “Monthly lump sum of Rs.85,000/- is being paid from October, 2023 as per the Government Decision mentioned herein.”

This comes after indefinite strikes by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which were called off upon the verbal assurances given by the ministry of medical education of Maharashtra, in the month of February. In their statement, they claim that they have written 28 letters with follow-ups to administrative and ministerial levels to date.

The strike involved over 8,000 resident doctors putting forward their three main demands:

1. Availability of adequate hostel accommodation for Junior and Senior Resident Doctors

2. Crediting of stipend to Resident Doctors' bank accounts by the 10th of every month with clearance of outstanding stipend to date

3. Payment of stipend at the same scale as that of Central Institutes

In a statement issued by MARD on February 23, it read, "All members and resident doctors unequivocally voted to continue the strike citing Government’s failure to fulfil our demands despite Frequent verbal assurances."

To recall, the president of MARD, Dr Abhijit Helge said that upon the direction of the Minister for Medical Education Hasan Mushrif on February 22, members of Central MARD along with presidents and general secretaries of individual colleges, met the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on, Friday, February 23.