Directors of several coaching institutes in Kota, Rajasthan, met with the district collector on Monday, March 4, seeking clarification on various points in the guidelines for running the centres issued by the state government recently.

In a memorandum submitted to Kota District Collector Ravinder Goswami, the delegation of directors also pointed out systematic challenges to the implementation of the guidelines, reported PTI.

According to officials, District Collector Ravinder Goswami assured the delegation of conveying its concerns to the appropriate levels and bringing more clarity to the guidelines.

The delegation comprised directors of renowned coaching institutes in Kota including Naveen Maheshwari and Amit Gupta of the Allen Career Institute, Nitin Vijay of Motion Education, Mahendra Singh Chouhan and Nitin Jain of Vibrant Coaching and Akhilesh Dixit of Resonance among others.

According to the memorandum submitted to the DC, the competent authority for registration of coaching centres has not been mentioned in the guidelines, added PTI.

Members of the delegation further said that while online registration has been made mandatory in the guidelines, there was no portal to do it.

The opinions of coaching institutes and students need to be heard before framing such guidelines so as to protect the rights of both, the delegation said.