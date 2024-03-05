The Karnataka government, today, Tuesday, March 5, announced a compensation of rupees four lakh to each of the three female students who suffered burns following an acid attack at the Government Pre-University (PU) college at Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada.

The Chairperson of the State Women's Commission (SWC) also visited the survivors at the hospital on Tuesday, March 5, reported PTI.

The families of the students will be given an immediate compensation of rupees four lakh each, and the government will also bear their entire medical expenses, SWC Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chaudhary said.

"The students are fine. I am only worried about the (ongoing) PUC exam, which I will sort out with a solution after talking to the education minister," she told reporters after speaking to the three students and their families.

The students expressed their concern over whether they would be able to take the exams, and requested that arrangements be made for them in this regard.

“I understand the worries and moods of the children. I also have a son studying in PUC. I will meet the education minister", Chaudhary said.

Doctors treating the three students said they would be fine, but two of them may have to undergo plastic surgery after normal treatment for two weeks.



Here’s what happened

The three second-year PU students suffered burns injuries following the acid attack by a youth at the college in the taluka headquarters town on Monday, March 4.

The youth has been identified as Abin Shibi (23), an MBA student hailing from Nilambur taluk in the Malappuram district of Kerala, said a police official Shibi, who has been arrested, claimed during interrogation that one of the victims had spurned his amorous advances, and he took this "extreme step to show his disappointment in love".

He threw acid on the 17-year-old girl who was with her classmates and it fell on two of them as well, PTI added.