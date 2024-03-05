Former Delhi University (DU) professor GN Saibaba and five other accused in an alleged Maoist links case were acquitted today, Tuesday, March 5, by the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court.

The court acquitted all accused including GN Saibaba, Hem Mishra, Mahesh Tirkey, Vijay Tirkey, Narayan Sanglikar, Prashant Rahi and Pandu Narote (deceased), as per ANI.

A bench of Justice Vinay Joshi and Justice Valmiki SA Menezes, who reheard the appeal by Saibaba after the Supreme Court set aside an earlier acquittal order of the high court, passed the judgement today, March 5.

They set aside the verdict of a sessions court that had convicted Saibaba and others in 2017. The high court had allowed an appeal filed by Saibaba and five others challenging a 2017 decision of the trial court conviction and sentencing him to life imprisonment. The five accused were arrested in 2014.



Background

Earlier on April 19, 2023, the Supreme Court set aside the order of the Bombay High Court that discharged former DU professor GN Saibaba and other accused in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged Maoist links.

The Maharashtra government had approached the top court challenging the October 14, 2022 order of the Bombay High Court which discharged Saibaba and others in an alleged Maoist links case.

On October 15, the top court suspended the October 14 order of the high court which discharged Saibaba and others. It also stayed the release of Saibaba and others from jail. The top court had, however, said that the accused would be at liberty to move for bail.

It was said that the accused were convicted by the trial court after a detailed appreciation of the evidence.

On October 14, 2022, the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba and others in the case, however, the Maharashtra government approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision.

Apart from Saibaba, the high court acquitted Mahesh Kariman Tirki, Pandu Pora Narote, Hem Keshavdatta Mishra and Prashant Rahi, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, and Vijay Tirki who was awarded 10 years in jail. Narote died during the appeal process, ANI added.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Sessions Court at Gadchiroli, Maharashtra in March 2017 for offences under various sections of UAPA and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code for alleged association with the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), which was alleged to be an affiliate of outlawed Maoist organisation.